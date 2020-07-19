Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to Strong Sell

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get Consol Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Consol Energy stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.