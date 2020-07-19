BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

