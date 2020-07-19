Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) to Buy

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

