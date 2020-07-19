Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Strong Sell

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $41,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

