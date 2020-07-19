Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $7.13 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.