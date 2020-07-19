UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TELDF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

