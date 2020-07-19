Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $33.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.