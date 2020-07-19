Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.80 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

