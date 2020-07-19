ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

ASGN opened at $67.65 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $655,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. State Street Corp raised its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

