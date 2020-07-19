KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $29.33 on Friday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

