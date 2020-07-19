Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 84 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 84 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.38.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

