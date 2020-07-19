Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

EQGPF opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.