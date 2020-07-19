Zur Rose (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Zur Rose (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $307.00 on Friday. Zur Rose has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.03.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

