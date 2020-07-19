Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WEX Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WEX Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Perdoceo Education Upgraded at TheStreet
Perdoceo Education Upgraded at TheStreet
Henry Schein Upgraded at TheStreet
Henry Schein Upgraded at TheStreet
Gravity Upgraded at TheStreet
Gravity Upgraded at TheStreet
Yara International ASA Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank
Yara International ASA Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report