Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

