Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

