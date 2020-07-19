Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,617 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

