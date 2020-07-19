Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

