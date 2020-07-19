Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

LivePerson stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

