Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

