William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOG. UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE HOG opened at $28.63 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,340,000 after buying an additional 156,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

