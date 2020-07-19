Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Cfra lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

