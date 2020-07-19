ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.84 ($15.55).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

