Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.38 ($50.99).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

