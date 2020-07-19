BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) a C$6.00 Price Target

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$6.00 price objective from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$4.99.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

