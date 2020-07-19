Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.56 ($50.07).

Alstom stock opened at €49.27 ($55.36) on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($41.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.17 and its 200 day moving average is €41.59.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

