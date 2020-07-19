JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €21.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($18.99) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.75 ($21.07).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA DEC opened at €14.92 ($16.76) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.34.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.