BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €45.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.11 ($47.31).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €37.98 ($42.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.20. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.