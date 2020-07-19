UBS Group Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CA. HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($16.63) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.45 ($18.48).

EPA:CA opened at €13.81 ($15.52) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.40.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

