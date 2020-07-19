Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.15 ($45.11).

Shares of FP opened at €33.83 ($38.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.08 and a 200 day moving average of €37.64. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

