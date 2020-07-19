Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.41 ($15.07).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.15 ($12.52) on Friday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.24.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

