Reviewing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (NASDAQ:BKOR)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 1.79 $27.86 million $3.58 6.98 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.23 $4.25 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 22.27% 12.27% 1.10% Oak Ridge Financial Services 13.62% N/A N/A

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

