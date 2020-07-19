Contrasting Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -252.92% -95.74% -39.98% Seattle Genetics -32.81% -16.51% -13.88%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 9.12 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.03 Seattle Genetics $916.71 million 34.44 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -137.12

Seattle Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85 Seattle Genetics 1 7 12 1 2.62

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.85, indicating a potential upside of 146.87%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus price target of $148.28, indicating a potential downside of 18.69%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

