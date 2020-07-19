Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 218.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $528.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $92,329.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,672,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $472,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

