William Blair Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Outperform

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.