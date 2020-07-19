Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $11.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $62.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $150.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $186.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.17 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $308.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of MCRI opened at $35.15 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $639.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.