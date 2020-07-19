Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

APDN stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. 22.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

