Analyzing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and DIRTT Environmental (NYSE:DRTT)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HubSpot and DIRTT Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 6 16 0 2.73 DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $199.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. DIRTT Environmental has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 324.11%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and DIRTT Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -8.36% -4.48% -1.88% DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and DIRTT Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 14.23 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -647.24 DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.39 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -22.40

DIRTT Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental beats HubSpot on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

