Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Gridsum (NYSE:GSUM) Financial Review

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and Gridsum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion 0.38 $1.47 billion $1.96 1.93 Gridsum $46.91 million 0.63 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Gridsum -165.28% N/A -59.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micro Focus International and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 7 0 0 2.00 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than Gridsum.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Gridsum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior from original access to ultimate conversion; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; voice recognition and transcription system; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

