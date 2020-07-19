Brokerages Expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $102.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $417.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $457.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $545.00 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $638.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

PCRX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,778.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $96,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock worth $6,020,430. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

