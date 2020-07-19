Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $31.23 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $28.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $127.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $139.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.06. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

In other news, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,272.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 75.0% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 456,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DSV AS/ADR & Its Peers Financial Contrast
DSV AS/ADR & Its Peers Financial Contrast
Reviewing Southern First Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services
Reviewing Southern First Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services
NicOx Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
NicOx Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Contrasting Aerie Pharmaceuticals & Seattle Genetics
Contrasting Aerie Pharmaceuticals & Seattle Genetics
Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MeiraGTx
Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MeiraGTx
Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Msci
Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Msci


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report