Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $31.23 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $28.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $127.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $139.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.06. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

In other news, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,272.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 75.0% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 456,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

