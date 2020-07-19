Head-To-Head Survey: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLYF)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 170.85%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Ablynx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -57.49% -46.02% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Ablynx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 3.68 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -54.18 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Ablynx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

