InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) vs. Collectors Universe (OTCMKTS:CLCT) Head-To-Head Review

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterCloud Systems and Collectors Universe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A Collectors Universe $72.45 million 4.77 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Collectors Universe 14.02% 50.87% 23.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

