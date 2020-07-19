Financial Review: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CBRE Group alerts:

93.0% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBRE Group and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 5.23% 21.37% 8.11% Innovative Industrial Properties 53.76% 6.14% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.63 $1.28 billion $3.71 12.12 Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 44.80 $23.48 million $3.27 28.73

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBRE Group and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $104.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.