$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.40 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $173.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $546.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.02 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.06 million, with estimates ranging from $535.22 million to $630.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 240,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

