Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for InVitae Corp Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,231. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InVitae by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,004,572 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

