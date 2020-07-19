Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

Tesla stock opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200-day moving average is $759.47. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $213,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

