Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post sales of $58.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the lowest is $57.71 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $55.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $241.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.99 million to $248.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $235.87 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 142.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

