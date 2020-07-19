Contrasting Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $13.43 million 4.32 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 1.53 -$959.00 million $1.43 19.83

Origin Agritech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Agritech and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 9 13 0 2.52

Corteva has a consensus price target of $30.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Corteva -5.91% 5.09% 2.95%

Summary

Corteva beats Origin Agritech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

