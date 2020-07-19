Financial Contrast: Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 2.12 -$15.00 million $0.30 63.27

Leisure Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Volatility and Risk

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

