Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.78 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce sales of $78.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.66 million and the highest is $87.90 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $312.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.45 million to $329.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.67 million, with estimates ranging from $297.74 million to $351.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GBDC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $136,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.2% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

